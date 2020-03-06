Brokers Set Expectations for Amaya Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:TSG)

Amaya Inc. (TSE:TSG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amaya in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amaya’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Amaya has a twelve month low of C$15.85 and a twelve month high of C$33.80.

