Brokers Offer Predictions for Laureate Education Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Laureate Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Laureate Education’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAUR. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

LAUR opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

