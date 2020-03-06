Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of H opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,892 shares of company stock worth $60,461,939. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,325,000 after purchasing an additional 477,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,435,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after purchasing an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,121,000 after purchasing an additional 557,229 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

