Brigham Minerals Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 231.58%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

