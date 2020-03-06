BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth $698,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. BP plc has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

