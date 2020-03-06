Boralex Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLX. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$31.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.58. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -578.95%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

