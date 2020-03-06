Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Boingo Wireless in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WIFI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.70 million, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.