BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.79 ($64.87).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €40.52 ($47.11) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.95. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

