BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.32.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -639.80 and a beta of 1.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.