Bill Pulte Sells 20,198 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

