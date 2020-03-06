Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

BILI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.16. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $29.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $169,705,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $29,501,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $27,298,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

