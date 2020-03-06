Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.