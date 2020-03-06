Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
BEAM opened at $23.81 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $31.80.
About Beam Therapeutics
