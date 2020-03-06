Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BEAM opened at $23.81 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

