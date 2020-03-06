Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.76 ($75.31).

BAS opened at €52.16 ($60.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.13 and its 200-day moving average is €64.48.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

