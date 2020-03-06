Barrington Research Weighs in on Nexstar Media Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXST. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $102.32 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

