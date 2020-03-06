Barrington Research Weighs in on Lawson Products, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lawson Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LAWS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.66 million, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. 51.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

