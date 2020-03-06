Barrington Research Comments on Lawson Products, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lawson Products in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $362.66 million, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lawson Products by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

