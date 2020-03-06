BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BankUnited from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

NYSE BKU opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.