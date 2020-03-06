Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Sells $1,286,832.00 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BMI stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Badger Meter by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

