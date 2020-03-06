B. Riley Weighs in on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of FTAI opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $161.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.83 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

