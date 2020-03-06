B. Riley Weighs in on Ameresco Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.09. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $129,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.