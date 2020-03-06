B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHF. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.