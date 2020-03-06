B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 90,060 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 90,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $779,019.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 29,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $262,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $282,175.98.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

Shares of RILY opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

