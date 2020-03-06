B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $262,552.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $262,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 90,060 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $779,019.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $282,175.98.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

On Friday, January 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 183,927 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $1,872,376.86.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $23.36 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

