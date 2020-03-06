B. Riley Comments on PC Tel Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PC Tel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

PCTI stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.06. PC Tel has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA acquired a new position in PC Tel in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PC Tel by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PC Tel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is presently -95.65%.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

