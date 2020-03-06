Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE AX opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

