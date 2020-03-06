Axon Enterprise Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

AAXN stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,517.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $425,318.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,454.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,542 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,933. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $45,746,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 931.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

