Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 152.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

