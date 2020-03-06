AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Shares of T opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

