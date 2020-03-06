AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 8th Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

AT&T stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

