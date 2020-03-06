Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Trading Down 9.2% Following Insider Selling

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) dropped 9.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.89, approximately 651,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 528,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Specifically, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $55,001.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $404,900 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. TheStreet downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $653.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth $136,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.