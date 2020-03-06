Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.25 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

