Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

ARLUF opened at $21.62 on Monday. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

