Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.
ARLUF opened at $21.62 on Monday. Aristocrat Leisure has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
