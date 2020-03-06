Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $713.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 2,487.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 1,141.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.