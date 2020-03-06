ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.50. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

