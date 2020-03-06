AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

AptarGroup stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

