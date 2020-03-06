Analyzing Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) & American Tower (NASDAQ:AMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tremont Mortgage Trust and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Tower 0 7 6 0 2.46

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $237.08, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Tremont Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremont Mortgage Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American Tower pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and American Tower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.76 $4.84 million N/A N/A American Tower $7.58 billion 14.43 $1.89 billion $7.73 31.95

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Tower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 48.88% 6.07% 2.07% American Tower 24.90% 32.51% 4.72%

Summary

American Tower beats Tremont Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

