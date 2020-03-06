Analysts Offer Predictions for Signature Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Signature Bank stock opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.