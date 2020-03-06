AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. AMS has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

