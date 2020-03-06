American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered American Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Finance Trust (AFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.