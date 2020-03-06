American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,005,317 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

NYSE AEP opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.