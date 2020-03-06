Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $1,924.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $983.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,990.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1,838.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.