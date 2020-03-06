Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,319.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,457.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.28. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

