Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Rating Reiterated by Dougherty & Co

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Dougherty & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black purchased 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,084,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

