Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $12,022,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

