Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALK. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

ALK stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after acquiring an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

