Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) PT Lowered to at Credit Suisse Group

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from to in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of AIMT opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,532,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after buying an additional 463,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

