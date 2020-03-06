Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Aegion’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Aegion has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $540.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

