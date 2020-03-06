Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

NYSE AGRO opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $833.40 million, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.77. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $9,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.