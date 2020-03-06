ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.